GrowthLoop Launches The Loop

GrowthLoop today unveiled The Loop to help marketers understand how specific marketing channels and audiences directly impact business outcomes, applying artificial intelligence to the data cloud to reveal campaign insights and future recommendations based on the specific tactics that drove sales. From there, marketers can work side-by-side with generative artificial intelligence to iterate on highly tailored campaign cycles.

"The Loop is an absolute game-changer for marketers," said Rebecca Corliss, vice president of marketing at GrowthLoop, in a statement. "For the first time, marketers can see the sales they produce for each audience across any channel or campaign and make improvements based on what made money, not just clicks."

The Loop offers a unique advantage by applying AI to the data cloud and providing a holistic view across all campaign performance data, audience data, and sales results.