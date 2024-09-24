Braze Unveils AI, Data, and Orchestration Product Innovation at Forge 2024

Braze, a customer engagement platform provider, today at its Forge conference unveiled product innovations to help marketers craft and optimize one-to-one personalized experiences.

Braze offers a range of BrazeAI features to help marketers experiment and create customer experiences, It's newest innovation, codenamed Project Catalyst, is an agent that brings together investments across the BrazeAI spectrum.

With Project Catalyst, marketers provide high-level guidelines for journeys, content, items, and incentives and specify a target audience and goal. The agent then generates hundreds of variants for each component of that experience, including the subject line, tone of the message, offers available, channel mix, best timing, and more to create an individual, unique experience for each and every consumer.

Marketers using Project Catalyst benefit from Braze's tightly integrated tech stack, combining its rich data integrations, real-time stream processor, and cross-channel architecture to create relevant experiences across a range of digital touchpoints. In addition, marketers can combine capabilities across Project Catalyst and Braze Canvas, a no-code journey orchestration solution, to bring together handcrafted experiences with machine-crafted scale.

"Consumers have more brand choices than ever before. They demand highly memorable and relevant experiences that are personalized to them, and the brands that meet that challenge by being absolutely engaging will win consumer attention, advocacy, and dollars," said Jon Hyman, co-founder and chief technology officer of Braze, in a statement. "Our latest innovations further improve marketers' abilities to use first-party data and an ever-evolving set of channels to create more valuable customer experiences. As a result of building up years of maturity in our data science and AI models, Braze powers experimentation at a true one-to-one scale, which drives measurable value for both the consumer and the brand."

Braze also announced two assistant features, BrazeAI Liquid Assistant and Message Template Assistant, extending generative AI beyond copy and image creation to help marketers create advanced logic for personalization as well as sophisticated message templates, all with a simple plain text prompt.

In addition, marketers can now more easily explore new ways to test and implement solutions in Braze Canvas, its no-code journey orchestration solution. Canvas Templates provide customers with a new library of pre-built use cases, like onboarding, abandoned cart or intent, feature adoption, lapsing users, and more.

Braze also today announced new Cloud Data Ingestion (CDI) integrations, which unify various data sources within Braze, for Amazon Web Services' S3 and Microsoft Azure. Additionally, with CDI Segments, marketers can build audiences with zero-copy data by creating new segments with their warehouse data. Finally, new automated Identity Resolution capabilities help marketers maintain customer profiles as consumers engage across digital touchpoints.

Braze also announced innovations to help marketers access insights that inform customer engagement strategies, both natively in Braze reporting and analytics dashboards as well as in third-party business intelligence tools.

Braze's channel updates include support for LINE, WhatsApp, and mobile messaging with support for RCS Business Messaging.