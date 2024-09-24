Contentstack Launches Visual Builder
Contentstack, a composable digital experience platform provider, has added native visual building capabilities to its platform.
Visual Builder's experience-building capabilities accelerate workflows for marketers. Marketers can now see their work in a headless environment. Developers and designers will also be able to build components and layouts with drag-and-drop functionality, maintaining firm guardrails around how content will look.
With Contentstack, teams can now natively visualize the following:
- Composability across vendors, pulling content from a digital asset management and content management systems.
- Personalization and audience impersonation.
- Generative AI authoring.
- Future iterations of their digital properties.
"I love that we're overcoming an obstacle for our customers. But what I love even more is how this capability combines with personalization, automation, and genAI to be true to our North Star: The world's best digital experiences run on Contentstack," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack, in a statement. "We're not focused on one-and-done capabilities. Instead, we work relentlessly toward complete solutions that allow brands and the marketers and developers within them to rise above the noise."
"Now marketers can build and see what they're doing, which will help them achieve the holy grail of personalized digital experiences at scale, faster," said Conor Egan, vice president of product at Contentstack, in a statement. "But this isn't just a story about enabling marketers. The headless world rests on the shoulders of the modern developer, and we've assembled the best tools and learning paths to make that happen."