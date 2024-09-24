Contentstack Launches Visual Builder

Contentstack, a composable digital experience platform provider, has added native visual building capabilities to its platform.

Visual Builder's experience-building capabilities accelerate workflows for marketers. Marketers can now see their work in a headless environment. Developers and designers will also be able to build components and layouts with drag-and-drop functionality, maintaining firm guardrails around how content will look.

With Contentstack, teams can now natively visualize the following:

Composability across vendors, pulling content from a digital asset management and content management systems.

Personalization and audience impersonation.

Generative AI authoring.

Future iterations of their digital properties.