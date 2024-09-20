Zeta Global Partners with Yahoo
Yahoo plans to migrate its email marketing to Zeta Global's Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP). Additionally, Zeta's Data Cloud is now interoperable with Yahoo ConnectID, enabling Yahoo DSP users to activate audiences.
Together, Zeta Global and Yahoo will provide the following:
- Intelligence-powered marketing on ZMP: Zeta will partner with Yahoo's marketing team to migrate its member database and marketing automation to the ZMP. This integration will enhance Yahoo's marketing with advanced customer intelligence. Zeta will send billions of AI-powered personalized emails each quarter, using data-driven insights for decisions like send times, content recommendations, and multichannel engagement.
- Integration of Yahoo DSP into the ZMP: The ZMP is integrated with Yahoo ConnectID, Yahoo's identifier for signal loss to unify customer and prospect data across paid and owned marketing channels.
- Joint intent-powered audiences: The Zeta Data Cloud will be interoperable with ConnectID, allowing for the creation of unique intent-based audiences. Now, joint Zeta and Yahoo advertisers will gain access to comprehensive insights into customer intent, location intelligence, and psychographics.
"As Yahoo continues its transformation, we believe Zeta is the right partner to enable us to continue putting our customers first. Their differentiated data, innovative marketing technology, and world-class team will support the scale, complexity, and precision we need to enhance our user experiences and strengthen brands’ efficiency and effectiveness on our industry-leading properties," said Matt Sanchez, president and general manager of Yahoo Home Ecosystem, in a statement.
"We are thrilled to be joining forces with one of the most iconic companies in technology and to be part of their transformation story. Zeta's next-generation platform, with AI at its core, empowers Yahoo to engage its members with more individualized messages that distill the uniqueness of Yahoo's content. Zeta's ability to scale at unprecedented speed will benefit Yahoo as it accelerates its investment in content and member engagement," said Zeta's co-founder, chairman, and CEO, David Steinberg, in a statement.