Zeta Global Partners with Yahoo

Yahoo plans to migrate its email marketing to Zeta Global's Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP). Additionally, Zeta's Data Cloud is now interoperable with Yahoo ConnectID, enabling Yahoo DSP users to activate audiences.

Together, Zeta Global and Yahoo will provide the following:

Intelligence-powered marketing on ZMP: Zeta will partner with Yahoo's marketing team to migrate its member database and marketing automation to the ZMP. This integration will enhance Yahoo's marketing with advanced customer intelligence. Zeta will send billions of AI-powered personalized emails each quarter, using data-driven insights for decisions like send times, content recommendations, and multichannel engagement.

Integration of Yahoo DSP into the ZMP: The ZMP is integrated with Yahoo ConnectID, Yahoo's identifier for signal loss to unify customer and prospect data across paid and owned marketing channels.

Joint intent-powered audiences: The Zeta Data Cloud will be interoperable with ConnectID, allowing for the creation of unique intent-based audiences. Now, joint Zeta and Yahoo advertisers will gain access to comprehensive insights into customer intent, location intelligence, and psychographics.