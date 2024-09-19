ICE and IPC Systems Launch ICE Voice, an Audio Solution for Traders and Investors

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), a provider of technology and data, and IPC Systems, a provider of trading communications solutions, have partnered to launch ICE Voice, a cloud-based audio solution available through ICE Chat, ICE's iinstant messaging and communications platform for traders.

ICE Voice leverages IPC's Connexus Unigy private cloud platform to integrate always-on, persistent open connections with ICE Chat's network of more than 120,000 users. ICE Chat can support full audio recording with configurable retention and anywhere, anytime playback of archived calls. Integrated chat and voice logs can create a single record of communications, helping to aid in trading desk or firm-wide compliance programs.

ICE Voice combines voice connectivity with functionality specifically for traders, including ICE Chat's AI-powered Smart Text Recognition functionality, which turns texts into actionable data using APIs, and Message Blaster for sending single messages to multiple contacts. With the addition of ICE Voice, users can seamlessly jump from chat to voice, open calls from chat tabs and group chat rooms, and create Voice Blasts to shout out to groups of open connections simultaneously.