PandaDoc Launches CPQ Solution for HubSpot
PandaDoc, a document workflows solutions provider, has launched PandaDoc CPQ for HubSpot, an embedded configure, price, quote (CPQ) integration for HubSpot Sales Hub.
This integration allows sellers to create and send quotes from HubSpot Sales Hub using PandaDoc's document tools. Key features include guided selling with pre-configured playbooks that streamline the quote generation process and a rules engine for administrators to set flexible pricing rules and guardrails so sales representatives always comply with company policies while customizing quotes.
"PandaDoc CPQ for HubSpot represents a major leap forward in sales automation for revenue teams," Kirk Miles, chief product officer of PandaDoc, said in a statement. "This is the only guided selling integration of its kind and allows reps to manage entire deal cycles using PandaDoc's best-in-class sales capabilities, like document creation and e-sign, without ever having to leave HubSpot."
