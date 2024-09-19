PandaDoc Launches CPQ Solution for HubSpot

PandaDoc, a document workflows solutions provider, has launched PandaDoc CPQ for HubSpot, an embedded configure, price, quote (CPQ) integration for HubSpot Sales Hub.

This integration allows sellers to create and send quotes from HubSpot Sales Hub using PandaDoc's document tools. Key features include guided selling with pre-configured playbooks that streamline the quote generation process and a rules engine for administrators to set flexible pricing rules and guardrails so sales representatives always comply with company policies while customizing quotes.