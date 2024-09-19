Recurly Unveils Recurly Compass
Recurly has launched Recurly Compass, a suite of artificial intelligence-driven tools to deliver personalized, proactive insights so subscription teams can identify and act on new growth opportunities.
Recurly Compass reveals tailored insights to each subscription business, guiding companies to their next-best action with conversational assistant capabilities and a focus on personalization, predictability, and accelerated business insights.
"Consumer brands are navigating the challenges of expanding their subscription programs while keeping pace with shifts in subscriber expectations," said Joe Rohrlich, CEO of Recurly, in a statement. "Our commitment is to make every brand a subscription expert with a platform that helps subscription leaders build, scale, and stay ahead of consumer expectations. We are the partner they need to get ahead of what's next, helping customers chart the course, push the pace, and go the distance to grow and retain subscribers."