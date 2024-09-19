BigCommerce Partners with Ubique Digital to Launch BigTravel
BigCommerce, a composable e-commerce platform provider, is partnering with digital transformation specialty agency Ubique Digital to launch BigTravel, a solution to simplify travel industry operations and enhance customer experiences.
BigTravel provides a unified interface for managing customer inquiries and bookings across channels, AI-powered insights, and automated tools that streamline workflows and enable exceptional customer service. It allows for the creation of mobile-optimized storefronts with search, browse and buy experiences. Leveraging BigCommerce's analytics, travel businesses can now offer personalized experiences and targeted promotions.
BigTravel also leverages the BigCommerce Catalyst storefront architecture and the Makeswift content editor for marketing content changes. The real-time control offered by BigTravel allows businesses to adjust strategies instantly. And, leveraging BigCommerce's data integration, marketplaces integration, and ad serving optimization technologies, BigTravel customers can list their inventory across channels. BigTravel will enable dynamic generation of text ads and retargeting interested consumers at scale across unlimited affiliate and remarketing ad channels.
"Going on holiday is supposed to be a fun experience, but shopping for flights, hotels, rental cars, and all the other services needed for a trip requires visits to dozens of different websites for all those various providers," said Mark Adams, senior vice president and general manager of EMEA at BigCommerce, in a statement. "BigTravel will make it easier and significantly faster for travel agencies to deliver a unified customer experience that takes the pain out of planning a trip."
"Ubique Digital has a proven record of delivering digital transformation projects that push the travel industry forward," said Nandakumar Balasubramanian, partner at Ubique Digital, in a statement. "The openness and composability of BigCommerce's platform make it the perfect back-end commerce engine to power a better front-end user experience. This collaboration is a game-changer for travel and tourism."