BigCommerce Partners with Ubique Digital to Launch BigTravel

BigCommerce, a composable e-commerce platform provider, is partnering with digital transformation specialty agency Ubique Digital to launch BigTravel, a solution to simplify travel industry operations and enhance customer experiences.

BigTravel provides a unified interface for managing customer inquiries and bookings across channels, AI-powered insights, and automated tools that streamline workflows and enable exceptional customer service. It allows for the creation of mobile-optimized storefronts with search, browse and buy experiences. Leveraging BigCommerce's analytics, travel businesses can now offer personalized experiences and targeted promotions.

BigTravel also leverages the BigCommerce Catalyst storefront architecture and the Makeswift content editor for marketing content changes. The real-time control offered by BigTravel allows businesses to adjust strategies instantly. And, leveraging BigCommerce's data integration, marketplaces integration, and ad serving optimization technologies, BigTravel customers can list their inventory across channels. BigTravel will enable dynamic generation of text ads and retargeting interested consumers at scale across unlimited affiliate and remarketing ad channels.