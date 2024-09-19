Cordial Integrates with Radar

Cordial, providers of a marketing platform that automates email, SMS, and mobile app messages, has integrated with Radar bringing precise geo-location data from Radar to Cordial, enabling retailers to enrich user profiles and trigger timely, relevant offers and notifications.

By combining Radar's location infrastructure and Cordial's marketing platform, companies can leverage real-time location data to deliver highly personalized and contextually relevant app experiences, allowing users to coordinate location-based touchpoints through mobile messaging, email, SMS, and more.

Specific use cases from this integration include the following:

Location-Triggered Notifications: Automatically send notification whenever contacts enter specific stores to promote in-store offers or guide the shopping journey.

Dynamic Audience Segmentation: Create detailed audience segments based on location events, such as visits to specific stores or geofence entries.

Enhanced Mapping Features: Integrate location-based mapping features, such as showing the closest store via email, SMS, or push notifications.