Cordial Integrates with Radar
Cordial, providers of a marketing platform that automates email, SMS, and mobile app messages, has integrated with Radar bringing precise geo-location data from Radar to Cordial, enabling retailers to enrich user profiles and trigger timely, relevant offers and notifications.
By combining Radar's location infrastructure and Cordial's marketing platform, companies can leverage real-time location data to deliver highly personalized and contextually relevant app experiences, allowing users to coordinate location-based touchpoints through mobile messaging, email, SMS, and more.
Specific use cases from this integration include the following:
- Location-Triggered Notifications: Automatically send notification whenever contacts enter specific stores to promote in-store offers or guide the shopping journey.
- Dynamic Audience Segmentation: Create detailed audience segments based on location events, such as visits to specific stores or geofence entries.
- Enhanced Mapping Features: Integrate location-based mapping features, such as showing the closest store via email, SMS, or push notifications.
"Our enhanced integration with Radar marks a significant leap forward in contextual marketing," said Matt Howland chief product and engineering officer of Cordial, in a statement. "Integrating Radar's cutting-edge geo-location technology with Cordial's dynamic messaging capabilities enables brands to deliver exceptional, location-aware customer experiences. This integration not only enhances real-time engagement but also refines how we understand and act on customer movements, making every interaction more relevant and impactful."
"We are very excited to deepen our partnership and integration with Cordial," said Nick Patrick, co-founder and CEO of Radar, in a statement. "These location-based features empower businesses to deliver hyper-targeted, context-aware campaigns with unprecedented precision. This collaboration bridges the gap between digital and physical customer journeys, enabling brands to create seamless, personalized experiences that truly resonate with consumers at the right time, at the right place."