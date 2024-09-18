HubSpot Launches Breeze AI Tech at INBOUND

HubSpot today at its INBOUND event in Boston introduced Breeze, its new artificial intelligence technology that pwers its entire customer platform.

Breeze includes the following:

Breeze Copilot, an AI companion to boost productivity.

Breeze Agents to automate work.

Breeze Intelligence to provide a complete, unified view of the customer.

more than 80 features embedded across the customer platform.

Breeze Copilot works with marketing, sales, and service teams as a chat-based AI companion offering personalized insights and recommendations about leads, customers, and engagements. By using business context from the Smart CRM, Copilot can create content, research companies, and summarize tickets. And Copilot works in HubSpot, the browser, and on mobile.

Breeze includes four agents that automate tasks with AI experts. They include the following:

The Breeze Content Agent generates content like landing pages, podcasts, blogs, and case studies in the company brand voice and based on context from its Smart CRM.

The Breeze Social Media Agent analyzes companies' social presence and creates posts using company details, audience, industry, and marketing best practices.

The Breeze Prospecting Agent engages leads by researching and sending personalized outreach to prospects in Smart CRM using intent signals.

The Breeze Customer Agent automates support responses 24/7 using companies' knowledge bases, websites, and blog content and can automatically route the customer to the right rep when needed.