HubSpot Partners with Amplitude

HubSpot today at its INBOUND 2024 event in Boston announced a partnership with Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider to help go-to-market teams close more deals.

Marketers can leverage HubSpot's enhanced Lead Scoring with Amplitude insights baked in, enabling them to serve up better leads to sales and build more targeted marketing campaigns. Sales and customer success teams can use HubSpot's Customer Health Scoring to understand the right time for expansions and mitigate the risk of customer churn.

With HubSpot and Amplitude's expanded integration, go-to-market teams can track product usage alongside traditional CRM data. Joint customers can see Amplitude charts in their HubSpot dashboards and target customer cohorts based on product usage or other key buying signals. Teams can also bring HubSpot data into Amplitude to understand marketing campaign performance.

"HubSpot customers have told us they want better visibility into user behavior in their products. They know this data is key to accelerating growth," said Andy Pitre, executive vice president of product at HubSpot, in a statement. "Our partnership with Amplitude delivers the context organizations need to be successful. When marketing, sales, and support teams are aligned, they can drive better results." "We want to help every company achieve their growth goals, and that starts with unlocking the power of their products," said Francois Ajenstat, chief product officer of Amplitude, in a statement. "Product-led growth is the most efficient way to drive revenue, but it's not easy to pull off. Amplitude and HubSpot are changing that. Instead of wasting time on the wrong leads and the wrong campaigns, teams can use product behavior signals to upsell, convert, and retain more customers."

Amplitude is also natively integrated into the HubSpot App Marketplace as a HubSpot Certified App.