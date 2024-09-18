Talkdesk Launches Talkdesk AI Rewriter and Talkdesk AI Translator

Talkdesk, a customer experience solutions provider, has launched Talkdesk AI Rewriter and Talkdesk AI Translator, enhancements to the Talkdesk AI portfolio.

Talkdesk AI Rewriter is an artificial intelligence-powered tool that allows agents to instantly rewrite text in a professional, friendly, or empathetic tone to match customer sentiment or mood. It also helps contact center supervisors ensure all agents adhere to business rules when communicating with customers.

Talkdesk AI Translator is an AI-powered feature that automates translation for digital interactions, such as email, chats, or short message service (SMS). The original and translated text is displayed in real time within the same agent workspace.

Talkdesk AI Rewriter and Talkdesk AI Translator are offered as part of Talkdesk Copilot, an AI-powered assistant that detects, guides, and assists agents during customer interactionsr. Copilot is available to enterprises on the Talkdesk CX Cloud contact center platform and Talkdesk Industry Experience Clouds. Additionally, enterprises with on-premises contact centers can access Copilot and other Talkdesk AI-powered CX applications through Talkdesk Ascend Connect.