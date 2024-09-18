Intentsify Launches Buying Group Intent

Intentsify, a provider of B2B intent data and signal-based marketing programs, has updated its solutions with account-level and custom, solution-based buyer intelligence, providing intent data at the buying-group persona level.

With Buying Group Intent, users can identify, prioritize, and engage specific accounts and personas, tailor messaging to different research stages, and deepen their understanding of buying groups within their target accounts. It monitors the evolving research interests of decision-makers at target accounts, including the following:

Persona-Level Topic Scores, which provides index-based topic scores for each target persona within an account, compared to its historical baseline.

Research-Stage Identification, which indicates whether the topic research is in an early or late stage for each persona.

Uncovered Buying Group Personas, which identifies titles and functions that show a high level of interest but were not initially selected as part of the buying group.

Job-Level and Function-Filtering, which enables users to filter personas by job level and job function.

CRM Integration, which allows users to view buyer intelligence directly within the systems they use every day.

"This release is a significant step forward in our mission to provide the most comprehensive and actionable intelligence available on the market," said Marc Laplante, CEO and co-founder of Intentsify, in a statement. "Our new buying-group intent data capabilities empower B2B marketers and sellers to make more informed decisions, streamline their efforts, and ultimately drive better results. We are proud to be the first company to offer this revolutionary data solution."

This release is just the first installment of Intentsify's Buying Group Intent solution. Future updates will include aggregated buying-group interest levels (high, medium or low), aggregated buying research stages, and aggregated insights across target accounts.