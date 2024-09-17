-->
  • September 17, 2024

commercetools Moves Its Products to AWS Marketplace

commercetools has made its composable commerce products available on AWS Marketplace.

"In today's hyper-competitive, ever-changing environment, businesses need the power of choice in order to best create the experiences that their customers are looking for," said Blaine Trainor, global vice president of partnerships and alliances at commercetools, in a statement. "With commercetools' availability on AWS Marketplace, we're able to give our customers even greater flexibility and adaptability, which is essential for business growth and opportunities."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Destination CRM on XDestination CRM on LinkedInDestination CRM on Facebook
Destination CRM on YouTube
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research