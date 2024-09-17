commercetools Moves Its Products to AWS Marketplace

commercetools has made its composable commerce products available on AWS Marketplace.

"In today's hyper-competitive, ever-changing environment, businesses need the power of choice in order to best create the experiences that their customers are looking for," said Blaine Trainor, global vice president of partnerships and alliances at commercetools, in a statement. "With commercetools' availability on AWS Marketplace, we're able to give our customers even greater flexibility and adaptability, which is essential for business growth and opportunities."