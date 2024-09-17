Natterbox Launches AI Call Coaching

Natterbox, a cloud contact center solutions provider, today launched the AI Call Coaching platform.

Leveraging generative artificial intelligence, the platform turns every call into a coaching opportunity by delivering automated call scoring, tailored coaching insights, and performance-enhancing feedback to help customer service and sales teams excel.

"As customer expectations evolve, organizations need tools that help teams deliver great service and drive growth. Our AI Call Coaching platform automates the coaching process, providing personalized insights that enhance performance and boost customer satisfaction. This will be a game-changer for contact centers and sales operations," said Jamie Cooper, chief product officer at Natterbox, in a statement.

Natterbox's AI Call Coaching features include the following:

AI Call Summaries;

AI Prompt Studio to create custom call ratings;

AI Call Ratings to automatically score every call; and

AI Translations, enabling coaching across multilingual teams and global contact centers.