Gryphon.ai Names New CEO

Gryphon.ai, a contact and conversation compliance and AI-driven conversation intelligence provider, has named Clay McNaught, who has served as Gryphon's president since December and chief operating officer since December 2022, as its new CEO.

"From the moment I joined Gryphon, I recognized that customer value, solution-driven strategies, and strong partnerships are key to our success," McNaught said in a statement. "As CEO, I'm excited to lead the company's next growth phase. My goal is to make Gryphon the go-to partner for enterprises navigating today's complex regulatory landscape. Our ability to provide real-time solutions for contact compliance, conversation compliance, and sentiment analysis sets us apart."

McNaught brings more than two decades of experience to this role. Previously, he served as executive vice president at Quadient. At Gryphon, McNaught forged partnerships with major players such as Capgemini, Google, NICE, and IBM. With McNaught's promotion, former president and CEO Jeff Fotta has transitioned to a board-only role.