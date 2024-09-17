Vizient and Qualtrics Partner to Develop Predictive Experience Metrics for Healthcare

Vizient, a healthcare performance improvement company, has partnered with Qualtrics to employ experience metrics to help healthcare organizations measure and improve performance and understand relationships between quality, safety, and patient experiences.

This collaboration will combine key metrics and benchmarks that Vizient and Qualtrics measure to drive meaningful improvements in patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

"Quality and patient experience are interrelated, but data is not easy to analyze at the patient level. By bringing quality, safety, and experience data together, we believe we can unlock the most impactful drivers of healthcare performance across multiple domains and the relationships between them," said Dr. David Levine, chief medical officer of Vizient, in a statement. "This level of depth in insights has not been achieved in healthcare to date given siloed datasets and limited analytics." "The initial analysis confirms so much of what we all believe: that the perception of experience is significantly related to clinical outcomes," said Dr. Adrienne Boissy, chief medical officer of Qualtrics, in a statement. "But the thoughtful rigor of this work and the near term potential to focus improvement efforts of hardworking teams, prioritize interventions, and demonstrate value in dollars and operational gains is even more compelling."

The partnership will enable healthcare organizations to do the following:

Anticipate patient outcomes, harnessing patient feedback to predict clinical and operational outcomes, such as readmission rates, length of stay, and adverse clinical outcomes.

Identify correlations between patient and clinical outcomes.

Define key elements of modern patient experience measurement that reflect real-time performance, patient-reported outcomes, and align to patient-centered principles.

University of Utah Health, Memorial Hermann Health System, and Stanford Health Care participated in a pilot, linking patient experience metrics such as clearer medical provider communication to important clinical outcomes, like emergency room visits, complications, and readmissions.