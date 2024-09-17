Yellow.ai Launches VoiceX

Yellow.ai, a customer service automation provider, today launched VoiceX, a low-latency customer communications platform powered by artificial intelligence voice technology that enables AI agents to handle a high number of customer queries and deliver natural, context-aware responses.

"Voice has always been central to our mission to transform customer service and contact centers. Latency and lack of coherence have been a major challenge, causing high abandonment rates and frustrating customer experiences. The demand from enterprise customers was evident. This gap needed to be addressed," said Raghu Ravinutala, CEO and co-founder of Yellow.ai, in a statement. "With VoiceX, we've made significant strides, empowering enterprises to deliver natural, fluid interactions with the speed of machines, ultimately enhancing the overall customer experience."

Yellow.ai VoiceX offers the following:

Seamless multi-turn conversations.

Advanced alphanumeric digit capture, enhancing its ability to recognize phonetic alphabets and process multiple intents within longer responses.

Context retention throughout the conversation for more relevant responses based on user history and preferences.

Machine learning that continuously improves based on past conversations.

Bot back-channeling and contextual interruptibility.

Background noise cancellation.

Integration with CRM systems and enterprise knowledge bases.

Easy escalation to human agents when needed.