SWIPEBY Debuts Improved Voice AI Phone System for Small-to-Medium Sized Restaurants and Physical Businesses

SWIPEBY today launched a voice artificial intelligence phone assistant specifically for small-to-medium sized restaurants, businesses, and service providers

"A busy location relying on staff to answer calls often results in missed orders or order mistakes," said SWIPEBY Founder and CEO Carl Turner, in a statement. "Our Voice AI Phone System helps a business provide customers with the answers they need quickly and in a convenient way. Now it provides a more human feeling experience that enhances the customer experience."

SWIPEBY's new Voice AI Phone System can use the voice of the owner or an AI voice to interact with customers who call the business. The caller can also request to speak in Spanish.