Adobe Updates Experience Cloud

Adobe has updated the Adobe Experience Cloud to help companies unlock greater value with artificial intelligence-generated content

New offerings across Adobe Experience Cloud will enable teams to personalize, test, and measure AI-generated content. With Adobe Content Analytics, actionable insights will pinpoint specific content attributes that resonate most with target audiences. In Adobe Experience Manager, real-time experimentation capabilities on the web will direct visitors toward AI-generated variants that are driving the best conversion. And with Adobe Journey Optimizer, companies can generate multiple variations of marketing content based on performance goals to automate testing and optimization.

The Adobe Experience Cloud innovations include the following:

Adobe Content Analytics within Customer Journey Analytics (CJA), which provides attribute-level insights on content spanning platforms such as web and mobile. Users can then bring these insights directly into CJA, providing a holistic view of the entire customer journey across touchpoints. Adobe Content Analytics can also correlate specific attributes, including colors, objects and locations, with direct customer interactions.

AI Assistant Content Accelerator in Adobe Journey Optimizer (AJO), which allows marketers to generate on-brand marketing assets for channels including email, SMS and more, while having it optimized for certain target audiences based on language, tone, and content type. As the assets are being generated, marketers instantly receive multiple copy and imagery variations to drive real-time performance testing and experimentation.

Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) Edge Delivery Services, Self-Learning Experimentation, for real-time testing of AI-generated content variations, such as text or images on web pages. Consumers will be automatically presented with top-performing content variations.