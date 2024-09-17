Vonage Launches RCS for Business Messaging

Vonage, a cloud communications provider and part of Ericsson, has launched Vonage RCS (Rich Communications Services) as a business messaging option through the Vonage Messages API and as a low-code turnkey option.

With Vonage RCS, businesses can share reliable, encrypted RCS messages that are branded with company name, logo, and a user interface indication to designate the carrier-supported verification status. It enables conversational capabilities and the transmission of enriched content like videos, images, and audio files directly to customers. The channel also offers functionality like typing indicators, carousels, rich cards, and location sharing, as well as interactive buttons such as suggested replies.

Personalized RCS campaigns can be run at scale from Vonage Conversational Commerce, powered by Jumper.ai, Vonage's conversational commerce application, with notifications turned into two-way conversations using AI-powered bots and AI-assisted live chat.

"We are excited to announce the launch of Vonage RCS, which will enable businesses to deliver more dynamic and engaging content directly to users' preferred messaging apps. In today's digital age, customer expectations are constantly evolving and demanding more interactive and immersive communications solutions. Businesses need to pivot their approach to delivering enhanced engagement experiences for their customers, and they need to do it faster and easier than they have in the past," said Colin Brown, head of API product management at Vonage, in a statement. "Vonage RCS enables businesses to engage customers in a superior manner that enhances their interactions and satisfaction while ensuring that they stay ahead in the changing landscape of customer communications and future-proofing their communications strategies."

Vonage RCS can be embedded into business applications with Vonage Messages API for customized conversations. RCS communications can also be powered with Vonage Conversational Commerce.