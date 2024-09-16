Pipedrive Launches Pipedrive Pulse

Pipedrive Pulse will offer a solution for managing deals with high potential, reducing the time spent sorting through prospects and sifting through large volumes of leads to take the most impactful next action.

"Pipedrive Pulse empowers our customers by simplifying the management of high-volume lead pipelines, enabling sales professionals to concentrate on opportunities that matter most. By continuously developing cutting-edge AI tools, we are committed to driving innovation not just within Pipedrive but for the 100,000 businesses globally that rely on us to manage their customer relationships. This new tool not only meets the evolving needs of our customers but also enhances their daily operations, allowing them to allocate resources more effectively and achieve greater business success," said Dominic Allon, CEO of Pipedrive, in a statement.