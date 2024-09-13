Bightcove Launches the Brightcove AI Suite

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has launched the Brightcove AI Suite to shape the future of video and engagement technology.

The Brightcove AI Suite will integrate into Brightcove's video cloud platform and customer experiences so companies can optimize and accelerate their video content strategy and processes, all within the platform. The Brightcove AI Suite will launch with five solutions: AI Content Multiplier, AI Universal Translator, AI Metadata Optimizer, AI Engagement Maximizer, and AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer.

As part of this initiative, Brightcove is strengthening its platform by using generative AI models from companies likeAnthropic, Amazon Web Services, and Google and AI solutions from other partners, including CaptionHub and Frammer.

The Brightcove AI Suite will initially focus on solutions in the following four key areas:

Content Creation: Solutions within this area include the AI Content Multiplier, which uses genAI to automate tasks through actions like reformatting horizontal to vertical content, auto-clipping, auto-summarization, and creating highlight reels from longer content, and the AI Universal Translator, which will allow companies to deliver translations across 130 languages and dubbing in more than 80 languages and hundreds of voices.

Content Management and Optimization:. This includes turning content libraries into a foundational data layer and optimizing those libraries for large language models. As part of this effort, Brightcove is launching an AI Metadata Optimizer, which will generate descriptions and automatically transform content into searchable and AI-optimizable data sets.

Content Engagement and Monetization: These solutions are designed to help customers maximize their content's engagement and revenue. As part of this, the Brightcove AI Engagement Maximizer will deliver new capabilities like AI-powered automated video interactivity, personalization, and recommendations . Brightcove is also working on an AI Revenue Maximizer solution that will optimize ad placements and durations.

Quality and Efficiency: With Brightcove's AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer, companies can drive down the cost of encoding, storage, and content delivery without sacrificing the viewer experience. The solution will continuously optimize content ingestion and delivery with Brightcove's Context Aware Encoding (CAE) technology, delivery engine, and Quality of Experience (QoE) insights benchmarks.

The Brightcove AI Suite is being tested with more than a dozen customers, including Management Leadership for Tomorrow, Major League Fishing, Italiaonline, and OneValley. For a limited time, the company is expanding its AI pilot to all customers at no additional cost.