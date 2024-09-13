Bightcove Launches the Brightcove AI Suite
Brightcove, a streaming technology company, has launched the Brightcove AI Suite to shape the future of video and engagement technology.
The Brightcove AI Suite will integrate into Brightcove's video cloud platform and customer experiences so companies can optimize and accelerate their video content strategy and processes, all within the platform. The Brightcove AI Suite will launch with five solutions: AI Content Multiplier, AI Universal Translator, AI Metadata Optimizer, AI Engagement Maximizer, and AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer.
As part of this initiative, Brightcove is strengthening its platform by using generative AI models from companies likeAnthropic, Amazon Web Services, and Google and AI solutions from other partners, including CaptionHub and Frammer.
The Brightcove AI Suite will initially focus on solutions in the following four key areas:
- Content Creation: Solutions within this area include the AI Content Multiplier, which uses genAI to automate tasks through actions like reformatting horizontal to vertical content, auto-clipping, auto-summarization, and creating highlight reels from longer content, and the AI Universal Translator, which will allow companies to deliver translations across 130 languages and dubbing in more than 80 languages and hundreds of voices.
- Content Management and Optimization:. This includes turning content libraries into a foundational data layer and optimizing those libraries for large language models. As part of this effort, Brightcove is launching an AI Metadata Optimizer, which will generate descriptions and automatically transform content into searchable and AI-optimizable data sets.
- Content Engagement and Monetization: These solutions are designed to help customers maximize their content's engagement and revenue. As part of this, the Brightcove AI Engagement Maximizer will deliver new capabilities like AI-powered automated video interactivity, personalization, and recommendations . Brightcove is also working on an AI Revenue Maximizer solution that will optimize ad placements and durations.
- Quality and Efficiency: With Brightcove's AI Cost-to-Quality Optimizer, companies can drive down the cost of encoding, storage, and content delivery without sacrificing the viewer experience. The solution will continuously optimize content ingestion and delivery with Brightcove's Context Aware Encoding (CAE) technology, delivery engine, and Quality of Experience (QoE) insights benchmarks.
The Brightcove AI Suite is being tested with more than a dozen customers, including Management Leadership for Tomorrow, Major League Fishing, Italiaonline, and OneValley. For a limited time, the company is expanding its AI pilot to all customers at no additional cost.
"Generative AI is transforming how companies create content and how users engage, and we believe it will drive a boom in video content and its consumption. To enable our customers to take full advantage of these next-generation creation and engagement capabilities, we are enhancing our platform with a suite of AI-driven solutions to deliver on these opportunities," said Marc DeBevoise, CEO of Brightcove, in a statement. "By listening to our customers and analyzing their businesses and use cases, we built the Brightcove AI Suite to address their needs, especially in key focus areas, including maximizing content utilization, driving engagement, growing revenue, and solving the cost-to-quality equation."
"As a trusted partner to more than 2,000 global customers, we are also launching the Brightcove AI Pledge, a commitment to securely handling customer data with transparency and responsibility," said Scott Levine, chief product officer of Brightcove, in a statement. "Part of our differentiation will be our ability to advance generative AI securely, protecting our customers' most valuable assets, including transparent guiding principles to protect customer data and content integrity. We will only use data and content to train our AI models with explicit permission from our customers so they can decide their level of inclusion and security."