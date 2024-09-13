Reltio and Databricks Partner

Reltio has launched the Reltio Data Pipeline for Databricks, a prebuilt solution that pushes real-time, insight-ready data from the Reltio Customer 360 Data Product, Reltio Multidomain Master Data Management (MDM), and Reltio Entity Resolution to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.

The Reltio Connected Data Platform unifies, standardizes, and enriches data continuously as it is ingested from various systems. This data is then made available downstream into Delta Lake tables through the Reltio Data Pipeline for Databricks, enabling operational and strategic analytics and AI use cases. Trusted, real-time data from Reltio then enables time-sensitive and strategic insights.

Reltio Data Pipeline for Databricks enables users to do the following:

Deliver clean, enriched data into Delta Lake tables for reporting, analytics, and decision support.

Set up and manage data pipelines with low-code/no-code actions.

Access and analyze the near-real-time data instantly in Databricks.

Integrate with existing cloud infrastructure.

Ensure compliance with organizational security policies.

"By working closely with Databricks and building a pipeline to its popular Data Intelligence Platform, our customers can more easily support their strategic and operational use cases that require delivery of trusted data in real time," said Venki Subramanian, senior vice president of product management at Reltio, in a statement. "This is especially timely as businesses want to easily take their AI/ML, business intelligence, and business analytics initiatives to the next level and poor data quality would hinder their efforts." "At Databricks, we want to help every company unlock the power of data intelligence. We are thrilled to partner with Reltio to bring this new integration to our customers," said Roger Murff, vice president of technology partners at Databricks, in a statement. "The Reltio Data Pipeline for Databricks significantly enhances our customers' ability to access high-quality, real-time data for their AI/ML initiatives. Together, we are empowering organizations to get more from their data and accelerate their paths toward becoming truly data-driven organizations."

The Reltio Data Pipeline for Databricks is part of the Reltio Connected Data Platform 2024.2, the latest release of Reltio's AI-powered data unification and management cloud.