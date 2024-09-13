mPulse Acquires Zipari

mPulse, a provider of Health Experience and Insights (HXI) technology, has acquired Zipari, a provider of healthcare consumer experience technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition combines mPulse's HXI technology, which integrates health portals, omnichannel consumer engagement, and predictive analytics, with Zipari's platform to drive customer engagement actions while streamlining back-office workflows.