mPulse Acquires Zipari
mPulse, a provider of Health Experience and Insights (HXI) technology, has acquired Zipari, a provider of healthcare consumer experience technology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition combines mPulse's HXI technology, which integrates health portals, omnichannel consumer engagement, and predictive analytics, with Zipari's platform to drive customer engagement actions while streamlining back-office workflows.
"Health plans continue to operate with legacy technology, fragmented data, and complex point solutions that impede innovation and advancements to the health consumer experience," said Bob Farrell, CEO of mPulse, in a statement. "Together, Zipari and mPulse provide enhanced digital offerings that expand the abilities of healthcare organizations to understand and anticipate the needs of health consumers by delivering agile, personalized experiences at every step of the consumer health journey. We are excited to welcome Zipari's world-class team and industry-leading customers to mPulse."
"We are excited that Zipari has joined mPulse to lead the charge in transforming the consumer experience in healthcare," said Tabatha Erck, CEO of Zipari, in a statement. "mPulse has a demonstrated track record of market-leading outcomes, which reflects the power of their technology and customer focus. The Zipari team is aligned with mPulse's core values, ready to leverage their expertise and innovation to drive better outcomes for partners and consumers."