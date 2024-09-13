Innovid Launches In-Platform Solution for QR Codes

Innovid, provider of a platform for the creation, delivery, measurement, and optimization of advertising across connected TV (CTV), linear, and digital, has launched an in-platform QR code solution to help advertisers create, deliver, measure, and optimize QR codes across CTV, digital video, and mobile.

Innovid clients can now generate both ads and QR codes, measure QR code key performance indicators along with other metrics, and optimize their performance with insights in one place. The solution also includes dynamic QR codes, which automatically direct viewers to specific sales, products, or app stores customized on companies' specific goals and viewer devices.

With improved measurement and analytics, advertisers can tie QR codes to campaigns and creatives throughout the consumer journey, from ad to purchase. With Innovid as the ad server, advertisers can make insights actionable through automatic optimizations and automatically adjust the ad seen based on QR code performance.