Eltropy Integrates with Sync 1 Systems

Eltropy, providers of a conversations platform for community financial institutions, has integrated its communication tools directly into Sync 1's loan origination workflow.

The Eltropy-Sync 1 integration allows lenders to launch Eltropy's messenger tool directly from the Sync 1 LOS. This seamless integration enables financial institutions to do the following:

Securely collect and share documents within the conversation thread.

Maintain a complete record of all communications for compliance purposes.

Initiate text conversations and perform document collection directly from the Sync 1 user interface.