Eltropy Integrates with Sync 1 Systems
Eltropy, providers of a conversations platform for community financial institutions, has integrated its communication tools directly into Sync 1's loan origination workflow.
The Eltropy-Sync 1 integration allows lenders to launch Eltropy's messenger tool directly from the Sync 1 LOS. This seamless integration enables financial institutions to do the following:
- Securely collect and share documents within the conversation thread.
- Maintain a complete record of all communications for compliance purposes.
- Initiate text conversations and perform document collection directly from the Sync 1 user interface.
"Our integration with Sync 1 Systems addresses a critical need in the lending process," said Jason Smith, vice president of strategic partnerships at Eltropy, in a statement. "By combining Sync 1's powerful LOS with Eltropy's award-winning communication platform, we're creating a more efficient and user-friendly experience for both lenders and borrowers. This partnership exemplifies our commitment to improving workflows for CFIs, ultimately helping them better serve their customers, regardless of time or location."
"Partnering with Eltropy aligns perfectly with our mission to modernize loan origination. This integration of Eltropy's communication platform into our software, including the ability to text and collect documents directly from our user interface, will significantly reduce friction in the lending process, allowing our clients to serve their customers more effectively," said Steve Maloney, CEO of Sync 1 Systems, in a statement.
