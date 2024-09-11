AvaSure, Oracle Collaborate with NVIDIA on AI-Powered Virtual Concierge for Healthcare
AvaSure, an acute virtual care provider, is collaborating with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to develop a virtual concierge built with NVIDIA's artificial intelligence technology to improve patient care and streamline clinical workflows in healthcare systems. The virtual concierge will leverage AvaSure's Intelligent Virtual Care Platform; Oracle's AI offerings, including OCI Compute; and NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure, including NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs with NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.
These combined capabilities can create a seamless, AI-powered bedside experience, enabling smart rooms across any department. The virtual concierge can also triage staff and patient requests in real time.
This virtual concierge will function similarly to voice-activated assistants used at home. Using a simple wake word, nurses will be able to request additional support, language translation services, and more, Patients and their families can request items or connect with a nurse or their case manager for health guidance.
"This collaboration marks an exciting milestone in our mission to revolutionize patient care with intelligent virtual solutions," said Adam McMullin, CEO of AvaSure, in a statement. "We are excited to explore how incorporating AvaSure's expertise in virtual care with OCI's AI infrastructure and NVIDIA's advanced NIM microservices can help create a solution to redefine how care is delivered in hospitals and health systems, empowering care teams to provide more efficient and effective patient care."
"We're committed to helping AvaSure and other organizations improve patient care with AI and cloud infrastructure," said Mahesh Thiagarajan, executive vice president of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, in a statement. "With OCI AI infrastructure, AvaSure will be able to speed up clinical workflows while leveraging OCI's full-stack protection that is secure by design to accelerate innovation in care delivery."
"AI-powered microservices can help hospitals and healthcare organizations enhance patient care experiences and improve operational efficiency," said Brad Genereaux, global lead for healthcare alliances at NVIDIA, in a statement. "Powered by NVIDIA NIM microservices and OCI's AI infrastructure, AvaSure's virtual concierge can help physicians, nurses, and other healthcare workers deliver a more personalized approach to patient care."