AvaSure, Oracle Collaborate with NVIDIA on AI-Powered Virtual Concierge for Healthcare

AvaSure, an acute virtual care provider, is collaborating with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to develop a virtual concierge built with NVIDIA's artificial intelligence technology to improve patient care and streamline clinical workflows in healthcare systems. The virtual concierge will leverage AvaSure's Intelligent Virtual Care Platform; Oracle's AI offerings, including OCI Compute; and NVIDIA accelerated computing infrastructure, including NVIDIA H200 Tensor Core GPUs with NVIDIA NIM microservices, part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform.

These combined capabilities can create a seamless, AI-powered bedside experience, enabling smart rooms across any department. The virtual concierge can also triage staff and patient requests in real time.

This virtual concierge will function similarly to voice-activated assistants used at home. Using a simple wake word, nurses will be able to request additional support, language translation services, and more, Patients and their families can request items or connect with a nurse or their case manager for health guidance.