Oracle Launches Generative AI RAG Agent and Enhanced AI Services at CloudWorld

At its Oracle CloudWorld user conference in Las Vegs, Oracle introduced Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI (GenAI) Agents with retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) capabilities and enhanced Oracle AI innovations that help companies apply artificial intelligence to real-world business operations.

The first of a series of OCI GenAI Agents, the RAG Agent provides out-of-the-box RAG capabilities and a self-check to reduce hallucinations. OCI GenAI Agents enable users to access Oracle Database 23ai AI Vector Search and run fast similarity queries on enterprise data stored in their databases. The GenAI Agents service adds an automation layer to execute RAG and similarity search functions without having to move data to a separate vector database. OCI GenAI Agents service also supports OCI Search with OpenSearch.

"AI is driving breakthroughs and efficiencies at an unprecedented pace, leading to new business models, applications, and innovation across industries," said Greg Pavlik, executive vice president of AI and data management services for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, in a statement. "With the OCI Generative AI Agents service, Oracle Database 23ai customers on OCI can subscribe to a fully managed RAG service that enables them to talk to their data. It's AI designed for companies looking to put AI into their real-world production environments quickly by bringing AI to their data."

Key use cases for OCI GenAI Agents include the following:

Call center optimization;through more accurate responses and a higher volume of query resolution.

Expedited legal research that helps researchers find answers faster by conversing with AI rather than manually searching court record databases.

Revenue intelligence that helps finance teams understand customer purchase history and trends by asking natural language questions instead of running reports.

Job candidate recruitment by typing in natural language rather than constructing a database query.

To provide versatile and accessible AI solutions for developers and business users, Oracle is also introducing AI innovations to the following solutions: