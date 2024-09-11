NLX Expands NLX Journey to Retail

NLX, a provider of conversation platforms, has expanded its NLX Journey solution to the retail sector. The company debuted the solution in July for travel and hospitality providers.

NLX Journey integrates search, customer service, and commerce across multiple brands in one conversational experience. It can pull in product recommendations and content from multiple websites and allow shoppers to transact without leaving their initial destination. Customers can use natural language to ask their questions and get responses back in natural language. Customers can narrow down options using natural language, and when they are ready to buy, they can complete the transaction in the same window.