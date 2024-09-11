Xactly Launches Intelligent Revenue Platform

Xactly, a provider of intelligent revenue solutions, today launched a composable Intelligent Revenue Platform, unifying Xactly's Incent and Forecast solutions with three new solutions, Plan, Design, and Manage.

"Xactly Next represents our commitment to continuous innovation," said Arnab Mishra, CEO of Xactly, in a statement. "In a dynamic business landscape where one-size-fits-all solutions fall short, we're redefining success for sales performance management (SPM) with a composable approach. For the past several years, we've invested in breaking down the legacy siloes between compensation, finance, operations, and revenue teams to promote stronger collaboration. We designed the Intelligent Revenue Platform to empower these leaders to navigate an ever-shifting business landscape and drive material value to their businesses."

The Intelligent Revenue Platform empowers sales teams to tailor and integrate solutions. With agile workflows, real-time collaboration, and a robust analytics engine, Xactly ensures that an organization's sales strategy is always in sync with their evolving business goals. The platform allows for advanced reporting capabilities thanks to a unified data model, with the ability to pull data from any source.

The Intelligent Revenue Platform includes the following:

Xactly Incent, for incentive administration, commission accounting, and management by objectives.

Xactly Forecast for revenue data in real time, identifying performance trends by territory or segment, and highlighting the efficacy of incentive programs.

Xactly Plan, with prepackaged mapping functionality for territory planning.

Xactly Design, using historical performance data, benchmarking data, and a simulation engine to test hypotheses and determine impacts.

Xactly Manage for territory and quota management.