Yext Launches Yext Social

Yext, providers of a digital presence platform for multi-location companies, has launched Yext Social, an artificial intelligence-powered social media management solution to help companies manage local customer engagement at scale globally.

Yext Social empowers companies to connect with customers through personalized, data-driven content, all managed on a single platform. Leveraging advanced AI technology, it simplifies content creation, optimizes engagement strategies, and delivers actionable insights, enabling companies to manage both corporate and local social media from the Yext platform.

"Social media is a critical touchpoint for brands to build trust and engage with customers on a personal level," said Chris Brownlee, vice president of product management at Yext, in a statement. "Yext Social equips our customers to make local connections through personalized content, with access to the insights they need for fast and easy optimization of their strategy. We're especially proud of the feature that allows brands to customize their posts for each social network, allowing users to post at the local level while maximizing each social network's capabilities."

With Yext Social, companies can do the following:

Generate tailored social media captions and posts that reflect local distinctions and audience preferences.

Manage corporate and local social accounts from a single interface.

Track engagement metrics and measure the success of local social efforts.

The launch of Yext Social follows Yext's recent acquisition of Hearsay Systems, a provider of digital client engagement for financial services.