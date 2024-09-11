IDC Launches IDC Velocity for Sales

International Data Corporation IDC today launched IDC Velocity for Sales, a platform that enables sales and revenue operations teams to create territory and account plans through a single source of market, competitive, and buyer data.

"IDC Velocity for Sales helps sales professionals accelerate growth and gain share through improved planning and targeting, solving what has been an unmet need in the strategic sales planning process," said Samantha Miller, senior vice president and general manager at IDC, in a statement. "In today's highly competitive tech market, it is more critical than ever for Sales and Operations leaders to ensure their sales planning and account segmentation strategies are powered by accurate data that accelerates the effective deployment of their sales resources."

IDC Velocity for Sales offers market segmentation and account scoring tools. Subscribers can build unique, targeted market assessments and account segmentations that directly align with their ideal customer profiles using global IDC data in more than 100 technology markets and across 48 countries.

IDC Velocity for Sales enables commercial teams to do the following:

Evaluate ideal customer profile assumptions with dynamic views into total addressable market, serviceable available market, and serviceable obtainable market.

Identify actionable opportunities in adjacent markets by exploring industry and regional variations of their ICPs.

Gain AI-powered scored recommendations for individual accounts.

Understand competitive dynamics, benchmark against competitors, and identify immediate opportunities to gain share.

Enable sales agility as new products are brought to market and align account-based marketing strategies.