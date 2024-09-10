SugarCRM Names New CEO

SugarCRM today named David Roberts as its CEO, succeeding Craig Charlton, who will transition to the role of chairman of the board.

Roberts, who brings extensive experience in the cloud and technology sectors, will focus on expanding market presence, enhancing the product portfolio, and driving the adoption of SugarCRM’s AI-driven solutions by mid-market businesses worldwide.

"We are excited to welcome David as our new CEO," Charlton said in a statement. "David's proven track record of driving growth and innovation, along with a deep commitment to customer success, makes him the perfect choice to lead SugarCRM into the future. As I transition to the role of chairman, I look forward to working closely with David and the rest of the board to support the company’s continued success."

Roberts joins SugarCRM fromAlchemer, where he served as CEO. He also served as CEO of ReedGroup and as a senior partner at Accenture, working in and around CRM for more than two decades.