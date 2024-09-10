Databook Launches DatabookGPT

Databook, a provider of account intelligence for sales, today unveiled DatabookGPT, a suite of generative AI capabilities to boost sales performance and productivity, and an integration with Microsoft Co-Pilot for Sales.

DatabookGPT gives sellers access to insights into each account's business health and strategic priorities, alongside proactive guidance on how to best align their solutions with these urgent needs. Insights are personalized to each account and role. Also included are automations for sales motions with auto-generated presentations, emails, briefings, account plans, and more.

"Sales success at the C-suite level demands more than basic data; it requires deep understanding of a customer's goals, competitive positioning, and pain points," said Anand Shah, CEO of Databook, in a statement. "Sellers spend too much time deciphering business dynamics, often with limited success and not enough time building relationships and engaging executives. DatabookGPT dramatically shortens time to value by giving sellers trusted insights on top opportunities aligned with customer challenges and priorities."

DatabookGPT provides a conversational interface for sales; pre-built integrations; and an extensible API that allows organizations to incorporate Databook's insights in whatever platform best suits their seller workflows.

DatabookGPT harnesses patented algorithms, licensed and proprietary data, and deep domain expertise to empower teams to share a meaningful, accurate business narrative at key moments in the sales cycle. Its patented enterprise architecture deciphers the business question behind user prompts and queries, assembles vetted and verified data in real time, and then structures the right answer with tcustomer knowledge and business acumen. All responses include clickable citations to specific data sources like financial reports or earnings call transcripts These insights are tailored to each organization's specific solutions, case studies, sales presentations, and more.

Features of Databook GPT include the following:

Role-based responses;

Account Plan Creator, to generate a structured account strategy that aligns solutions to buyers' strategic priorities.

Buy Profile Playbook/Contact Strategy to assemble a list of key buyers, contact information, and personalized narratives, along with recommendations for how and when to engage.

Executive Briefings, to prepare briefings on account status, including company business performance and competitive positioning.

Meeting Prep Assistant, to create a topic-specific agenda with highly targeted discovery questions.

Hyper-personalized Email Guidance, to generate outreach email templates based on real-time data specific to any context or buyer.

Databook has integrated the new DatabookGPT with Microsoft Copilot for Sales.

DatabookGPT's integration with Copilot for Sales assists sales teams with AI-generated recommendations and narratives that align their solutions with buyer pain points. Now, personalized intelligence on accounts' strategic priorities, key developments, buying cycles, and more can be brought directly into the flow of work through Copilot for Sales' dynamic embeds or contextual and customizable side cars with context about business health, executive concerns, and potential opportunities.