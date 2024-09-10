Quantum Metric Adds Metric Builder

Quantum Metric, a digital analytics platform provider, today launched a product suite headlined by Metric Builder, a tool to create custom digital key performance indicators.

"Think about all the things that can frustrate you on a digital journey—failed logins, slow pages, error messages. It's not just one data point but a composite of data that each enterprise tracks differently," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric, in a statement. "With today's release, our customers can now leverage complex KPIs built on hundreds of data points, aligning teams across Merchandising, DevOps, Product, Marketing, and more to drive greater value. The demand for this level of sophistication gives me confidence that this marks a new chapter in how enterprises make data-driven decisions to win their customers' hearts."

Metric Builder allows businesses to create and track custom KPIs tailored to their specific goals, assign weights to customer behaviors to map specific goals and priorities, and connect user experiences to revenue or business outcomes.

Additional Quantum Metric features being released today include the following