Quantum Metric Adds Metric Builder
Quantum Metric, a digital analytics platform provider, today launched a product suite headlined by Metric Builder, a tool to create custom digital key performance indicators.
"Think about all the things that can frustrate you on a digital journey—failed logins, slow pages, error messages. It's not just one data point but a composite of data that each enterprise tracks differently," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric, in a statement. "With today's release, our customers can now leverage complex KPIs built on hundreds of data points, aligning teams across Merchandising, DevOps, Product, Marketing, and more to drive greater value. The demand for this level of sophistication gives me confidence that this marks a new chapter in how enterprises make data-driven decisions to win their customers' hearts."
Metric Builder allows businesses to create and track custom KPIs tailored to their specific goals, assign weights to customer behaviors to map specific goals and priorities, and connect user experiences to revenue or business outcomes.
Additional Quantum Metric features being released today include the following
- Enhanced page analysis within Interactions, so teams can compare different versions of a page to assess the impact on user engagement with the new Comparison Mode and automatically identify key areas of engagement using Suggested Zones for optimized analysis.
- Deeper user behavior insights within Segment Builder to isolate and analyze specific user journeys across pages, sessions, and devices with User-Based Sequences, providing deeper insights into customer behavior.
- New tools to create funnels on the fly and drill into drop off to uncover the 'why' behind underperforming funnels, with business impact analysis built in.