Integrate and Captello Partner for Event Lead Management

Integrate, a lead management and data governance solutions provider, and Captello, a provider of event solutions, have partnered to transform event lead management for marketers across all event types.

"Integrate is thrilled to partner with Captello, enhancing our enterprise customers' experience with top-tier technology and seamless service improvements," said Joe Perry, vice president of sales and partnerships at Integrate, in a statement. "This collaboration not only simplifies operations and delivers measurable ROI, but also integrates leading data governance capabilities, ensuring robust data management and compliance. Together, we empower businesses to harness their data effectively and securely."

"We're thrilled to be chosen as the preferred solution for Integrate's customers. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier, secure, and scalable event solutions that empower organizations to excel. With Captello, Integrate customers can expect seamless transitions and ongoing innovation tailored to their evolving needs," said Candice Bakke, senior director of global partnerships at Captello, in a statement.