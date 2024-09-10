XL8 Integrates AI Sync and Translate APIs into OOONA’s Media Localization Management Platform

XL8, a startup specializing in machine translation technology, has integrated its advanced sync and translate APs into OOONA's media localization management and production system, enabling media customers to automate and refine their localization workflows, manage repetitive translation tasks, and refine the quality of translation efforts.

"After a couple of years of our clients asking for a more streamlined way to use our tools with OOONA, we've finally delivered," said Josh Pine, chief revenue officer of XL8, in a statement. "We've completed the integration, creating a seamless experience for OOONA customers to use our advanced Sync and Translate capabilities directly within the platform. This eliminates the extra steps to export and import content into the platform, so media organizations can work faster and more accurately when preparing content for audiences in different regions."

XL8's Sync API processes media files by using advanced techniques to watch and listen to the content. It creates initial subtitles, aligns them with the audio track, and identifies and separates speakers in the audio track. The Translate API then interpret factors like formality, gender, and age relationships between speakers, which is especially important for translating into languages with nuanced cultural contexts. These APIs are tailored to manage the unique requirements of media content, offering contextually appropriate translation, supporting more than 70 languages ,and backed by advanced AI translation engines.