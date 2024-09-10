Twilio Adds RCS Messaging Support

Twilio, a customer engagement platform provider, today launched Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging via its Programmable Messaging and Verify APIs.

RCS enhances traditional messaging by introducing branded sender identification, ensuring customers can immediately recognize and trust the source of their messages. With this update businesses will be able to send branded, verified messages without code changes.

Specifically, Twilio RCS provides banded messaging up to 160 characters with business logos, tagline, business name, trusted sender verification by Google, and read receipts, and rich content and interactive features, like call-to-action buttons, interactive carousels, location sharing, and quick reply options within the message itself.

Twilio also manages registration and onboarding with carriers, capability checks, and provides tools to ensure messages are delivered over SMS when RCS is not available.

RCS is a key part of Twilio's broader offering that enables trusted, branded communications across all channels, including branded caller ID and support for Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) for email.