AnswerRocket Integrates Google Gemini and Anthropic Claude LLMs
AnswerRocket, a provider of analytics solutions, now supports both Google Gemini and the Anthropic Claude family of large language models. AnswerRocket's customers can now select the language model that best fits their unique business needs and seamlessly mix and match models to support diverse use cases.
AnswerRocket's platform integrates with a wide range of LLM models, enabling enterprises to create conversational AI assistants for data analysis. Supported models include the following:
- OpenAI's GPT-4o, GPT-4o mini.
- Google's Gemini Flash, Gemini Pro (models with function-calling support).
- Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus.
"AnswerRocket's philosophy centers around composable AI solutions, enabling customers to have complete flexibility in their choice of cloud provider, LLMs, and models used within their AI assistants," said Alon Goren, CEO of AnswerRocket, in a statement. "This composability allows businesses to build AI solutions tailored to their specific requirements, ensuring they can leverage the best tools and technologies available in the market. We're giving customers the power to balance model speed, cost, and capabilities as new models quickly arrive on the market."