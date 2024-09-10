AnswerRocket Integrates Google Gemini and Anthropic Claude LLMs

AnswerRocket, a provider of analytics solutions, now supports both Google Gemini and the Anthropic Claude family of large language models. AnswerRocket's customers can now select the language model that best fits their unique business needs and seamlessly mix and match models to support diverse use cases.

AnswerRocket's platform integrates with a wide range of LLM models, enabling enterprises to create conversational AI assistants for data analysis. Supported models include the following:

OpenAI's GPT-4o, GPT-4o mini.

Google's Gemini Flash, Gemini Pro (models with function-calling support).

Anthropic's Claude 3.5 Sonnet, Claude 3 Opus.