Melissa Launches Advanced Address Validation App for Shopify

Melissa today launched the Melissa Address Validation app in the Shopify App Store.

Shopify Plus merchants now have access to Melissa's data quality tool to handle incorrect or invalid shipping addresses that can lead to failed deliveries, returns, and address correction fees.

The app uses data from leading postal authorities worldwide to validate addresses across more than 240 countries and territories. And, by leveraging advanced lexicon and parsing techniques for each country, Melissa's app can transliterate addresses to and from native languages and Latin.