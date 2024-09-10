Amplitude Launches Amplitude Made Easy

Amplitude, a digital analytics platform provider, today released Amplitude Made Easy, a version of its platform with a simplified user experience and new capabilities.

Amplitude offers an end-to-end platform with Analytics, CDP, Session Replay, Feature Management, and Experiment With a reimagined user experience and new capabilities, customers get the benefits of intuitive workflows and powerful results. New features include the following:

Autocapture, allowing users to start collecting data within minutes. With just one line of code via a software development kit, users can capture every click, swipe, and page view on their websites or applications, populate baseline metrics and dashboards, and use visual labeling to identify key events to measure.

Out-of-the-box Insights: As soon as data is connected, Amplitude instantly surfaces real-time data, including campaign performance, conversion, retention, and feature engagement. Amplitude has also consolidated common charts by use case and industry so teams can get answers without setting up dashboards or manually creating charts or funnels.

Ask Amplitude: Users can ask questions in plain English and get real-time answers powered by generative artificial intelligence. Amplitude not only provides the answers, it visualizes the data, makes recommendations about the next actions to take, and builds on past context.

Template Gallery for customers' most-wanted use cases, such as retention, product-led growth, and campaign performance.

360 User Profiles, to centralize data sources and gain a holistic view of each user, select specific cohorts, and uncover deeper user insights for targeting and engagement.