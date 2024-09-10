Coveo Launches Relevance-Augmented Passage Retrieval API
Coveo today launched the Relevance-Augmented Passage Retrieval API, enabling organizations to connect their own large language models (LLM) with Coveo's artificial intelligence retrieval infrastructure to ground their generative AI experiences in their enterprise content.
Leveraging the Coveo Platform, the Relevance-Augmented Passage Retrieval API allows companies to integrate their own LLMs with Coveo's advanced retrieval technology. It retrieves the most relevant passages from multiple sources of content and delivers them in the optimal format for LLMs. It allows developers to integrate precise, context-aware answers into their applications without building a full AI search retrieval and relevance system or migrating data from multiple, siloed applications.
"Coveo's Relevance-Augmented Passage Retrieval API will play a crucial role in an enterprise's AI and generative AI architecture, enhancing all digital experiences. It's a game-changer for organizations building intelligent and high-performing large language model (LLM) applications," said Laurent Simoneau, co-founder, president, and chief technology officer of Coveo, in a statement. "Enterprises using this API will benefit from our rapid AI innovation, backed by hundreds of developers and data scientists and driven by our collaboration with some of the world's largest enterprises in the AI search and generative experiences industry. By using our API for passage retrieval in their RAG systems, companies will be able to save time and resources, reduce risks, and ultimately achieve and surpass their business objectives faster with generative AI."