Coveo Launches Relevance-Augmented Passage Retrieval API

Coveo today launched the Relevance-Augmented Passage Retrieval API, enabling organizations to connect their own large language models (LLM) with Coveo's artificial intelligence retrieval infrastructure to ground their generative AI experiences in their enterprise content.

Leveraging the Coveo Platform, the Relevance-Augmented Passage Retrieval API allows companies to integrate their own LLMs with Coveo's advanced retrieval technology. It retrieves the most relevant passages from multiple sources of content and delivers them in the optimal format for LLMs. It allows developers to integrate precise, context-aware answers into their applications without building a full AI search retrieval and relevance system or migrating data from multiple, siloed applications.