Alvaria Reverts Back to the Aspect Brand Name

Following its 2021 merger with Noble Systems, Aspect Software changed its name to Alvaria. Now, under a new CEO, the company is returning to its roots and rebranding itself under the Aspect name again.

"As a brand that has shaped the modern contact center with groundbreaking innovations like the first automatic call distribution (ACD) system and the first workforce management software, Aspect's legacy is unparalleled," wrote Gillian Grefé, the company's head of brand creative, in a blog post. "We are returning to our roots as the pioneer of workforce technology, with a commitment to shaping the future of work, reintroducing Aspect to the market."

The move comes as Alvaria's chief strategy officer, Darryl Kelly, steps into the role of CEO of Aspect.

Along with the corporate rebranding, the Alvaria WEM product suite is being relaunched as Aspect Workforce Enterprise Suite.

The company is also launching WorkforceOS, a workforce engagement platform.