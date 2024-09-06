Zoovu Partners with Shopware

Zoovu has partnered with Shopware, an e-commerce platform provider, to give Shopware's 100,000 customers access to Zoovu's artificial intelligence-powered search and product discovery platform, including the first out-of-the-box generative AI e-commerce solution among Shopware partners.

Using Zoovu's product data and AI, businesses can build hyper-personalized, guided e-commerce experiences that ask buyers the right questions to present the perfect products based on their specific needs.