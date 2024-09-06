Zoovu Partners with Shopware
Zoovu has partnered with Shopware, an e-commerce platform provider, to give Shopware's 100,000 customers access to Zoovu's artificial intelligence-powered search and product discovery platform, including the first out-of-the-box generative AI e-commerce solution among Shopware partners.
Using Zoovu's product data and AI, businesses can build hyper-personalized, guided e-commerce experiences that ask buyers the right questions to present the perfect products based on their specific needs.
"At Shopware, we believe in empowering businesses with cutting-edge ecommerce solutions. By partnering with Zoovu, we're bringing generative AI-powered product discovery into our ecosystem, a natural step forward in our mission to elevate the shopping experience and help merchants thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape," said Jason Nyhus, president and general manager of Shopware, in a statement.
"Partnering with Shopware enables us to accelerate the use of AI in e-commerce to deliver personalized customer experiences that are engaging, tailored, and results-driven," said Tim Lavell, chief revenue officer of Zoovu, in a statement. "As the e-commerce landscape continues to evolve, the collaboration between Zoovu and Shopware ensures businesses can maximize their investments in technology to drive online sales."