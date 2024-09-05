LinkedIn Launches Sponsored Newsletters

LinkedIn has launched a sponsored newsletters feature to help marketers and content creators extend the reach of the long-form newsletter content. Users can sponsor any member's newsletter content (upon receiving approval) or any newsletter published on their Company Pages as a single image ad through Campaign Manager.

Now, when users log into Campaign Manager, they can select newsletter articles to promote from their content libraries or boost newsletter articles from their organization Page Admin view. They can also sponsor newsletter articles shared by any member on LinkedIn as part of a Thought Leader Ad.

LinkedIn reports that there are now more than 184,000 newsletters on LinkedIn, and in the past year, it has seen a 59 percent increase in people publishing newsletter articles on the platform. Engagement with newsletters has also risen by 47 percent, indicating that members worldwide find significant value in the content, it said.