Affectiva Launches Calibration-Free Eye Tracking
Affectiva has launched a calibration-free feature that provides eye tracking through standard webcams on laptops or mobile phones.
By seamlessly integrating Affectiva and Smart Eye technologies, along with the development of distinct world models, Affectiva can identify and track where respondent are looking, all without the need for calibration.
"The primary objective behind introducing our calibration-free eye tracking feature is to minimize disruption to survey flow," stated Graham Page, Affectiva's global managing director of media analytics, in a statement. "Our goal is to deliver effective eye tracking without added exercises, ultimately generating new insights about viewer attention for our users."
"Our calibration-free eye tracking technology adds an additional layer of insight about viewer attention, from the same participant videos that we use to understand their emotional responses. By doing so we can understand not just how they reacted, but specifically the elements of the content or experience that drove that reaction," Page added. "Unlike other webcam-based methods, which can lose accuracy if a respondent repositions or leans in, our technology allows for these changes, which yields higher usable data rates than is typical for webcam eye tracking."
