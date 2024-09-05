Cvent Acquires Splash

Cvent, a meetings, events, and hospitality technology provider, has acquired Splash, an event marketing technology company, for an undisclosed amount.

Cvent's acquisition of Splash further empowers marketers to reach more buyers and grow their business with tools that streamline event registration, maximize attendance, and support the seamless execution of repeatable event programs. It brings event marketing templates and a customizable asset library, robust reporting solutions, and integrations with most marketing automation systems.

"We admire Cvent's long-time innovation and leadership in the meetings and events space especially as we see growing recognition of the importance of events among marketers and CMOs," said Matthew Curry, Interim CEO of Splash, in a statement. "For over a decade we have empowered marketers to create valuable, repeatable events through our powerful, intuitive tools. With Cvent, we look forward to accelerating event marketing success, making it more accessible, measurable, and impactful for businesses worldwide."

"The technology-driven convergence of marketing and events is an exciting growth opportunity," said Cvent CEO and Founder Reggie Aggarwal in a statement. "Pairing Splash's expertise in field marketing events with our robust event and marketing platform further strengthens our ability to empower marketers to create and execute on-brand, high-impact event programs that deliver real results."