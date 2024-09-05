Bitdefender Launches Security Solution for Content Creators and Influencers

Bitdefender, a cybersecurity solutions ptovider, has launched Bitdefender Security for Creators to protect against account takeovers, fraud, and other cybercrimes. Initially the new offering protects YouTube accounts, with support for Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and others to follow.

Bitdefender Security for Creators safeguards content channels and social media accounts from takeovers and supports Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. It continuously monitors for anomalous behavior on channels and scans owner devices (computers, tablets, mobile) for phishing emails, malicious URLs, files, and malware, sending alerts in real-time. It monitors YouTube accounts for unusual behavior, such as mass deletion of videos, alterations to account name, profile changes, and channel description modifications, and protects content owners from threats such as zero-days, spyware, ransomware, malicious links, infostealer malware, and other threats specifically targeting user login credentials and sensitive data.

In the event of an account takeover, Bitdefender Security for Creators offers a step-by-step guide to quick recovery that includes removing the malicious actor and regaining access to the account.