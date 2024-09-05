Bitdefender Launches Security Solution for Content Creators and Influencers
Bitdefender, a cybersecurity solutions ptovider, has launched Bitdefender Security for Creators to protect against account takeovers, fraud, and other cybercrimes. Initially the new offering protects YouTube accounts, with support for Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, and others to follow.
Bitdefender Security for Creators safeguards content channels and social media accounts from takeovers and supports Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. It continuously monitors for anomalous behavior on channels and scans owner devices (computers, tablets, mobile) for phishing emails, malicious URLs, files, and malware, sending alerts in real-time. It monitors YouTube accounts for unusual behavior, such as mass deletion of videos, alterations to account name, profile changes, and channel description modifications, and protects content owners from threats such as zero-days, spyware, ransomware, malicious links, infostealer malware, and other threats specifically targeting user login credentials and sensitive data.
In the event of an account takeover, Bitdefender Security for Creators offers a step-by-step guide to quick recovery that includes removing the malicious actor and regaining access to the account.
"Cybercriminals target YouTube, online influencers, and other popular platforms to exploit the trust content owners have built, gaining access to millions of followers to expand the reach of their malware and scam campaigns. A single breach could erase years of content and established reputation," said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations for the Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender, in a statement. "Bitdefender Security for Creators is the first comprehensive security solution that guards content, online channels, and owner integrity around the clock."