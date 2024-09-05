WaveCX Launches Curator

WaveCX, a provider of personalized, digital product engagement solutions for financial institutions, has launched Curator, a generative artificial intelligence search tool for complex banking documentation for financial institutions' customers and employees.

Using AI and semantic search, WaveCX's Curator offers customizable indexing options for search results tailored to client-specific needs. Curator also extends to external sites, articles and documentation.

Curator eincludes the following capabilities:

Intelligent Search, to locate relevant information on digital banking products and services.

A centralized knowledge base that consolidates all essential documents and resources in one accessible location.

Automation that streamlines request routing and action initiation.

Continuous support for ongoing training and effective utilization.