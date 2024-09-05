WaveCX Launches Curator
WaveCX, a provider of personalized, digital product engagement solutions for financial institutions, has launched Curator, a generative artificial intelligence search tool for complex banking documentation for financial institutions' customers and employees.
Using AI and semantic search, WaveCX's Curator offers customizable indexing options for search results tailored to client-specific needs. Curator also extends to external sites, articles and documentation.
Curator eincludes the following capabilities:
- Intelligent Search, to locate relevant information on digital banking products and services.
- A centralized knowledge base that consolidates all essential documents and resources in one accessible location.
- Automation that streamlines request routing and action initiation.
- Continuous support for ongoing training and effective utilization.
"Curator isn't just about search. It’s about making your communication and documentation operations smoother and more successful," said Jon Tvrdik, CEO and founder of WaveCX, in a statement. "We called it Curator because it puts you in the driver's seat. You decide which sources, from WaveCX demos to internal documentation and marketing sites, are most important. Curator merges it all together and bubbles the correct and relevant bits to the top. It's about empowering your team with pertinent info faster and helping your customers find the answers they need."